Massachusetts man gets four years on arson charge

FARMINGTON - A Massachusetts man plead guilty to destroying a bulldozer in an arson incident in Sandy River Plantation last year, receiving a four-year prison sentence.

Michael Stanley, 23 of Gardner, Mass. pleaded guilty to arson, a Class A felony, as part of an arranged sentence that resulted in two counts of aggravated criminal mischief being dismissed. Stanley, along with Alexander Allen, 38 of Dallas Plantation, and Devon Clark, 19 of Rangeley, were all arrested in connection with the destruction of a bulldozer via arson on Nov. 13, 2017 and the damaging of another piece of equipment, an excavator.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office began looking into the Nov. 13 incident after hunters discovered a burnt-out bulldozer in a swamp located on property belonging to Randy Cousineau of Strong. Cousineau, who owns a timber harvesting and excavation business, also owned the bulldozer and excavator.

The bulldozer, valued at more than $75,000, was a total loss. Damage to the excavator was estimated in excess of $9,000.

Fire Marshal investigators spoke to both Clark and Allen, both of whom cooperated. Clark provided transportation to and from the site, although not allegedly with forward knowledge that equipment would be damaged, while Allen used the excavator to try and pull the bulldozer out of a swamp after it became stuck. Both men eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal mischief charges and were assessed restitution for the damaged and lost equipment.

Stanley received a straight four-year prison sentence with no suspended time or probation. He will be required to pay $8,362 to Cousineau, with those payments to be made joint and several with Clark.