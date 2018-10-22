Massachusetts man killed Sunday in ATV crash

CARTHAGE - A Massachusetts man was killed Sunday when his all-terrain vehicle struck a tree off the Winter Hill Road. High speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

According to Cpl. John MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service, Taylor Curtin, 27 of Belchertown, Mass., was camping with friends in the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park located off Winter Hill Road over the weekend. Curtin borrowed a friend's ATV, a 2007 Can-Am 800, and was returning to the campsite when the crash occurred.

Wardens say that at approximately 1:30 a.m., Curtin's ATV went airborne and struck a tree. Curtin was not wearing a helmet. Wardens believe that the speed of the ATV was a contributing factor to the crash.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Med-Care EMS and firefighters from the Carthage and East Dixfield departments responded to the scene. Curtin was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington for an examination by the Medical Examiner's Office.