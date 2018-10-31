Massachusetts man sentenced following sexual abuse conviction

FARMINGTON - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to a partially-suspended, 17-year prison sentence Monday, having previously been found guilty by a Franklin County jury of sexually abusing a child.

Ross Adams, 52 of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., was convicted on one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class A felony, by a jury in June. He was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended, followed by 10 years of probation.

Adams was arrested on Dec. 15, 2014 in Massachusetts on a Maine warrant accusing him of sexually assaulting a girl who was 7 years old at the time of the unlawful sexual contact. The incidents relating to the unlawful sexual assault charge were alleged by the state to have occurred in Maine between July 4, 2014 and Oct. 10, 2014.

Adams was arrested by Massachusetts law enforcement and extradited back to Maine. He was indicted by the grand jury in January 2015. A Franklin County jury convicted Adams in June.

Conditions of Adams' probation would include no contact with the named victim or any juvenile under the age of 18 without adult supervision. He will also need to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.