Massachusetts man sought by police arrested

A man on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List sought in connection to the shooting death of a Mass. resident earlier this year was arrested without incident today, according to a Maine State Police spokesperson.

A warrant was issued for Derell Guy, 34 of Lynn, Mass. in relation to an incident that occurred on Jan. 4 in Lynn. Local police responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man, Bryan Omar Mendez of Worcester, Mass., was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Following an investigation by Lynn and the Massachusetts State Police, a warrant was issued out of Lynn District Court for Derell on the charges of murder and armed robbery.

Local police began searching for Guy Monday morning in the vicinity of Route 2 and the Walker Hill Road, with Wilton police asking residents to lock their doors and remove keys from their vehicles.

Maine State Police spokesperson Katharine England reported Tuesday afternoon that Guy had been arrested without incident.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.