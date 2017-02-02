Mat Cats more than just physical fun

FARMINGTON - Skowhegan Youth Wrestling traveled to Mt. Blue to scrimmage the Mat Cats on Monday, Jan. 30. In their 11th year, the Mat Cats are a local youth wrestling club that competes as early as age 4 and continues up through the 8th grade. The Mat Cats provide an habitat where discipline is the driving force for the squad.

Bob O'Connor, who previously coached Mt. Blue high school's wrestling program, knows what important traits to instill early in athletes. "No one gave up on the day," O'Connor beamed, referring to his wrestlers' ability to no matter the situation, keep competing. O'Connor keeps the wrestling fun, emphasizing improvement through hard work.

O'Connor's daughter, Larissa Moulton, is tasked with organizing the onslaught of youth; 65-plus wrestlers turned out for the event. Moulton was thrilled with the Mat Cats success and growth over their long run.

"Everyone has fun and it's really cute," Moulton said. Cute or not, the wrestlers were shockingly fast to grip and rip each other to the ground, maintaining smiles through the physicality.

The theme of discipline that O'Connor is hopeful for appears evident in his work with the team. Commitment and respect, two fabrics of any sport, were shared by not only the Mat Cats, but the Skowhegan Youth Wrestling as well. SYW is coached by Bob Craig, an original Mat Cat, who has a positive influence on his squad as well. Matches ended with respect for the opposition and coaches.

Both clubs are considered feeder programs that provide athletes to the next level, high school wrestling. With this in mind, Coach O'Connor looks to "reinforce self worth and emphasis on effort" as he puts it.