MBHS collaboration present research to the New England Intercollegiate Geologic Conference

FARMINGTON - A group of a Mt. Blue High School student, alumni and staff came together recently to present a local field study to participants in the New England Intercollegiate Geologic Conference.

The conference was hosted by the Bates College Department of Geology and took place over the course of several days, covering areas in western Maine all the way from Rangeley and across the border into the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The Mt. Blue research group focused on locations in New Sharon and Chesterville, presenting a project that has been worked on over the last ten years. The research project began when former Mt. Blue students Roshan Luick and Thad Gunther were a junior and freshman. Luick is now a sophomore at the College of the Atlantic and Gunther a freshman at Bates, but both returned to their hometowns for the opportunity to take part, and help lead, the conference.

Project leader, and earth science teacher at Mt. Blue, Patti Millette worked with current student Ben Andrews, along with Luick and Gunther, to present the information- something that the group has done before for the Geological Society of Maine and the Geological Society of America as well as at the Chesterville Meetinghouse.

"The simple question, 'can you tell me what this strange mound of sand out in my back pasture is,' and the astute observations of a high school student behind his house, launched an ongoing quest and a multiyear collaboration between the University of Maine and Mt. Blue High School earth science students to discover the story behind a collection of glacial and post-glacial deposits in this area," the trip description reads.

The trip, entitled 'Paleo-dunes and other post-glacial oddities in the woods and fields of New Sharon and Chesterville,' was one of 18 offered during the conference, which brought students, professors and professionals of the earth sciences from all over Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and North Carolina. The conference included an open house reception at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

For a more detailed description of the project click here.