MBHS students gain leadership skills at state-wide event

FARMINGTON - A group of students from Mt. Blue High School recently participated in a two day event in Bangor as part of the Youth Leadership Conference hosted by the Maine Youth Action Network.

The fifteen students joined hundreds of others from across the state to participate in two full days of workshops, panel discussions and networking. Keynote speaker and civil rights leader Ekhlas Ahmed addressed the crowd as a kick off to the event.

The young activists of Maine attended workshops on topics such as how to organize effectively, establish and reach goals, and be more active listeners, among many other subjects.

"The youth panel had great stories about how they got to where they are now, and were trying to inspire us with our differences to come together and build up our communities," MBHS student Morgan Polson said.

The opportunity to attend was made possible by Healthy Community Coalition.

"To witness our students be inspired by other youth leaders, and for them to be encouraged to find their voice and explore what is important to them as individuals is an experience that I will not soon forget," Resource Director of the Success and Innovation Center at MBC Becky Dennison said.