MBHS students turn test question into action

FARMINGTON - A freshman class at Mt. Blue High School turned a quiz question into real life action recently by writing and sending letters to state and national politicians on the subject of climate change.

The question asked students to draft a mock letter explaining their own opinion on climate change, along with evidence to support those thoughts and possible solutions to the problem. When grading the tests, Earth Science instructor Patti Millette said the letters were so good she brought them back to the class proposing that they actually send them.

"We had to work on a few things, like how to talk to politicians and we didn't want to say that they were students," Millette explained.

The class chimed in- emphasizing that they left out the student part because it shouldn't matter how old they are- they are concerned citizens of Maine and have equal rights to voice their thoughts they said.

"This is going to affect us the most anyway," one student said.

The class has been learning about weather and climate change for the past couple of months. Some students said before the unit they had been on the fence about understanding climate change, but since doing research and writing the letters they are more aware of the situation.

"Why don't we use the term 'believe in' climate change?" Millette questioned the class.

The students started talking over one another.

"It's not about believing. It's happening whether you believe it or not and there is evidence all around us," one student said.

Millette went on: "And why do we say evidence instead of proof?"

The students hurried to answer again, shouting out that there will always be someone waiting to prove you wrong, but using scientific evidence to back up a thought shows that it's not about proof.

The students researched evidence for climate change that involved some of the commonly talked about ones such as rising sea levels, shortened winters and overall warmer temperatures, in addition to some more unique evidence regarding Maine's role specifically in climate change.

"With sea surface temperatures rising, lobsters are moving further and further north to the cold water. Right now the lobster industry in Maine is the best it has ever been, but in Connecticut and Rhode Island it is at its worst. As the temperatures continue to rise, the lobsters are going to move further up to Canada and Maine's lobstering industry will go back down," one student explained.

Others talked about tourism in the state brought by the natural landscape- extreme weather caused by climate change could bring destruction to beaches or flooding of coastal towns, while warmer winters will bring rain to the ski slopes and snowmobile trails.

As for solutions, the students were equally as creative. One teen talked about encouraging the use of aquaponics to reduce our carbon footprint, while another talked about creating a new plastic currency to limit the amount of plastic being thrown away.

The letters were sent to everyone from Senator Tom Saviello to President Donald Trump. While the students don't expect to hear back necessarily, they say the process was a valuable one.