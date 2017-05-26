Wilton Police Department investigating McCrillis Corner Road crash

[Update 2:11 PM: The surround roads are no longer blocked]

WILTON - A serious motorcycle crash has closed off McCrillis Corner Road and a section of Route 133 this afternoon, with a number of local first responder agencies on the scene.

The crash appeared to have resulted in a fatality.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, with Wilton, Chesterville and Jay Fire Department personnel blocking off roads leading to the intersection of McCrillis Corner Road and Route 133. Wilton Police Department and NorthStar EMS are also at the scene, and the roads have remained blocked as of 1 p.m. this afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.