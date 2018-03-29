MDOE: Petition will result in legal review, not immediate reapportionment

AUGUSTA - A petition collecting signatures to trigger a reapportionment of the Regional School Unit 9 school board would only do so if the current system was deemed to be not in compliance with the law, the Maine Department of Education indicated Wednesday.

The petition process was initiated by Tiffany Estabrook and Scott Gray, both Chesterville residents, in an effort to change how the RSU 9 school board votes. Reached Wednesday, Estabrook indicated that supporters of the petition believe that the Maine Department of Education commissioner could choose to initiate a reapportionment process for RSU 9 if a petition is submitted with sufficient, verified signatures.

The Maine Department of Education indicates that is not the case, and that the petition process would instead trigger a legal review of RSU 9's current system of governance. If the system were to be determined to not be legal by the commissioner, the MDOE says, a reapportionment process would then be initiated. If the current system is deemed in compliance with the law, there would be no reapportionment.

RSU 9 has used weighted votes since 2012, after Starks joined the other nine towns and required the district to comply with state law. Under the current system, 1,000 votes are divided among a board of 16: five directors for Farmington, three for Wilton and one for each of the other eight towns. The votes are divided among the directors in accordance with town population figures, as provided by the 2010 census. Each director, therefore, has a certain number of votes, usually termed "weighted votes" at board meetings, which are tabulated after a motion is made to determine whether the motion passed or not.

This method of voting is one of four presented in the state law: Method A utilizes subdistricts, which may or may not adhere to town lines; Method B utilizes weighted votes tied to municipalities (this is the system RSU 9 currently uses); Method C uses at-large directors, wherein all residents of the district vote for all school board directors; and Method D allows for the creation of a different governance system from A, B and C, as long as it adheres to the "one-person, one-vote principle." That principle stems from the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection clause.

In 2015, RSU 9 sought a legal opinion from Drummond Woodsum, the law firm that represents the district, about whether the weighted vote system was in compliance with the state law. The firm indicated that the system did meet the "one-person, one vote" principle and was in compliance with state law.

Those in opposition to the current weighted vote system say that it disenfranchises the smaller towns, as directors representing larger communities have enough weighted votes to pass motions with minimal support. In a letter to the editor submitted to the Daily Bulldog by Estabrook and Craig Stickney, a Chesterville resident who serves on the RSU 9 board, they noted that Farmington and Wilton combined for roughly 64 percent of the vote.

"With this in mind the other 8 towns have become nothing more than an ATM for the school district," the letter reads.

Stickney and Estabrook met with Gov. Paul LePage earlier this year, as well as the MDOE Commissioner Robert G. Hasson, Jr. and other MDOE officials. Estabrook says that the idea of the petition process came after those meetings. The petition would trigger a commissioner review of RSU 9's school board governance, Estabrook said, and could allow for the creation of a reapportionment committee.

Per the law, there are three potential triggers for a commissioner review of a school district's apportionment. The school board can request a review, a petition can be submitted by district voters or the commissioner can unilaterally request a review.

The option currently in action, the petition, requires signatures from 10 percent of the district voters in the last gubernatorial election. Estabrook said that as of last Friday approximately 500 signatures had been collected. Using the rounded up figure, the petition would require roughly 850 signatures to hit the threshold. The petition is then submitted to the commissioner.

The point of disagreement between supporters of the effort like Estabrook and the MDOE's position is what happens next. DOE Director of Communications Rachel Paling indicated in an email Wednesday that the commissioner would determine whether or not the current board is in compliance with the law. If the board was found to be in compliance with the law, Paling wrote, the process would effectively end. If the board was found to not be in compliance, the commissioner would direct the district to form a reapportionment committee.

"The Commissioner will only direct the district to form a reapportionment committee if it is deemed that the board is not in compliance," Paling said in the email.

Estabrook said Wednesday that was not in line with the petitioners' understanding, after meeting with DOE Commissioner Robert G. Hasson, Jr. She believes that the current system of voting used in RSU 9 is legal but still can be changed utilizing the petition.

The pertinent law can be found in the "reapportionment" section of Title 20-A: Education. It indicates that the commissioner shall make a determination within 30 days of receiving the request, be it through school board request or petition. Specifically:

3. Findings and order. If the commissioner finds the district's representation is not apportioned in accordance with the principle of one person, one vote, the commissioner shall, within 7 days of that decision, notify the superintendent of the finding and shall order the superintendent to notify the municipal officers in each municipality in the district and the school board to create a reapportionment committee.



That passage goes on to indicate how the superintendent will provide said notification.

If formed, the reapportionment committee would consist of a municipal officer and a citizen-at-large from each of the 10 towns, selected by the selectmen, and one school board director from each town, selected by the RSU 9 board. That committee would develop a plan that would include a method of representation and a total number of directors. There are specific deadlines the committee would need to abide by, and the DOE commissioner would approve or reject the plan. There would not be a vote by the general public.

Estabrook is interested in using a system based off of at-large voting. With this system, each town would be formed into a subdivision represented by a single director from that subdivision. All 10 towns would be able to vote for each director: for example, voters in all 10 towns would cast ballots for the one or more Chesterville residents running for the Chesterville seat, New Vineyard residents running for the New Vineyard seat, and so forth. When all 10 directors were seated on the school board, each would have a single vote.

Estabrook says that this system would be less divisive than the current system and would help unify a community. The current system, she said, provides too much control for the larger towns at the expense of the smaller towns.

"I want to be really clear that this [reapportionment effort] is designed to unite the community," she said Wednesday.

Reached by speaker phone Thursday, Paling and Paula Gravelle, the School Financed Manager with the MDOE, confirmed that, barring noncompliance, only a school board could approach the commissioner to request a reapportionment. A petition can only request a legal review of the district's system of governance, not a reapportionment.