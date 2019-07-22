MDOT to discuss future of Russell’s Mills bridge at July 25 meeting

FARMINGTON - The future of a bridge over Temple Stream will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday, July 25 at the Farmington Community Center.

Russell's Mills bridge is located on Russell's Mills Road, which connects Route 43 to Clover Mill Road in West Farmington. The bridge has been closed since the winter, after a plow struck knocked a rail off. According to Scott Rollins, assistant director of the Bureau of Planning with Maine Department of Transportation, the bridge was closed for safety reasons. Previously posted at 5 tons, Rollins said that additional safety barriers, when combined with a vehicle's weight, would have exceeded the bridge's capacity.

Replacing the roughly 60-foot span would cost between $1 million and $1.5 million, Rollins said.

Following the 2007 collapse in Minneapolis of the Interstate 35W bridge, an incident that killed 13 people and injured 145, many states began developing strategies to repair and replace bridge infrastructure. Maine's plan, which was revised in 2014, seeks to use the state's limited resources by prioritizing bridge work.

Part of that process is identifying redundant bridges. Two criteria the MDOT uses, Rollins said, was looking at bridges with fewer than 300 vehicles per day of traffic and bridges for which detours are less than 3 miles distant. MDOT also looks at issues such as emergency access and school bus routes.

Once that process is complete, Rollins said, the MDOT holds meetings with the public to solicit feedback on a potential closing. After that step, a recommendation will be made to MDOT's chief engineer and the core team. Options could include outright removal, replacement or a town-funded replacement that would ultimately become a town bridge.

Rollins noted that no decision had been reached regarding the Russell's Mills Road bridge.

Roughly 140 people had reviewed the closing through MDOT's Facebook page, Rollins said, and that feedback would be incorporated in the review.

MDOT representatives will be at the July 25 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Information regarding the bridge's current status and why it's a candidate for removal will be presented. MDOT staff will listen to concerns and answer questions regarding the proposed removal and the future of the area if the bridge is removed.

For more information contact Haley Jaramillo, Regional Planner, at haley.jaramillo@maine.gov