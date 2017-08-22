Medical issue cited in Appalachian Trail hiker’s death

WYMAN TOWNSHIP - Investigators believe that the man found dead on the Appalachian Trail in northern Franklin County appears to relate to "medical complications." An autopsy has been scheduled.

The body of Gerald Gabon, 55, from the town of Milton in Ontario, Canada, was discovered by another hiker roughly 4 miles north of Route 27 Sunday afternoon. His body was located on the trail, near the Bigelow Mountain Preserve.

A carry-out operation was initiated Sunday evening, but rescuers decided that a daylight recovery would be safer. Monday morning, Gabon's body was airlifted by a Maine Army National Guard helicopter.

Gabon was an avid hiker who enjoyed hiking challenging terrain, but Maine Game Wardens said yesterday that it was not clear what his specific plans were in Franklin County, or how long he had been here. The cause of death appears to relate to "medical complications," although an autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner's Office.

In addition to game wardens and the MANG, Eustis Fire Department and Franklin County Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery.