Medieval banquet, escape room tournament coming to North Church

FARMINGTON - With the popularity of Farmington Underground growing exponentially, owner Joe Musumeci has decided to branch out and offer even more escape room experience with the Clash of Kingdoms- a medieval-style banquet and tournament.

The popularity of escape rooms - adventure games in which groups of players solve puzzles to complete objectives - has increased over the past few years, with several games now running in Portland, Waterville, Bangor and elsewhere throughout the state. Musumeci, a University of Maine at Orono grad who has long been interested in the intersection of education and games, visited all of them before opening Farmington Underground.

Escape rooms are meant to be attempted with a group - friends, co-workers, a class of students and so forth. The group tries to solve puzzles and collect clues, unlocking additional elements of the room, which oftentimes includes a live-action, themed story. Farmington Underground is no exception, with its website indicating that participants will "travel through time and unravel the mysteries of a secret society." Locks, codes and secret clues are used to make solving the room more difficult.

Clash of Kingdoms will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the North Church from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.farmingtonunderground.com/tickets.

“It is part escape room and part medieval banquet. We are excited to serve a traditional feast from the Middle Ages and then have participants compete in a set of team challenges, finding clues, and solving puzzles,” Musumeci said. “The event is limited to 10 teams of 4 to 6 people each, so it will be an intimate, active, and immersive experience that is completely unique to the area. We want to create opportunities for more groups of people to come together, use their brains creatively, and have fun doing it.”

Tickets are $58 per person if booked as a full group of 6, or $65 per person for groups of 4 or 5. The evening includes a 3-course meal, narrative performance, and a 90-minute escape room experience. More information is available at www.farmingtonunderground.com.