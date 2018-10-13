Meeting to discuss Temple post office options is Oct. 22

TEMPLE - Representatives of the U.S. Postal Service will be at the town office on Oct. 22 to discuss proposed plans for the local post office. Public input and comments will be accepted at the meeting, which begins at 6:15 p.m.

The Temple Post Office suspended operations in March, shifting the nearest service location for residents to the West Farmington office, approximately four miles away from the old site. The post office had a lease to operate out of its longtime location at 12 Temple Road, in a building that also included the Hodgkins Store, but that lease ended March 31, necessitating the move.

One option that has been previously discussed has been to move the post office into the Temple Town Office at 258 Temple Road. At a special town meeting in early February, the town voted to provide space for the post office operations in that town-owned building.

On Monday, Oct. 22, a U.S. Postal Service representative will discuss potential sites and an overview of the selection process. Which specific plans are under active consideration will not be discussed until the meeting, USPS Communications Specialist Steve Doherty said, adding that it was likely that a couple of different options would be discussed.

Public input will be collected at that meeting. Additionally, written comments on the proposal will be accepted for 30 days after Oct. 22. Those comments can be submitted to: Michael K. Bullard, Real Estate Specialist; United States Postal Service; Facilities Service Office; PO Box 27497; Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Temple Town Office on Monday, Oct. 22.