Memorial Day 2018: “Every day we remember our freedoms is Memorial Day.”

FARMINGTON - Communities across the country celebrated the service of millions of veterans today, recognizing Memorial Day with parades, speeches and the laying of wreaths.

"So many have died during our wartimes. More than the stars in the milky way, more than the ripples on a Maine lake," Attorney General Janet Mills said during the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 service on Monday morning.

Mills went on to highlight the many faces of freedom provided by those who have served, stressing that every day is in fact Memorial Day if looked at with the right perspective.

"When we speak our minds, we remember our veterans. When we cast a vote, we remember our veterans. When we treat each other with civility, we remember our veterans," she said. "Every day we remember our freedoms is Memorial Day."

The service was followed by a small procession led by the Post 28 Color Guard, including the regional Sandy River Girl Scouts troop and members of the Old Crow Band. The procession paused at Meetinghouse Park to place a wreath at the Civil War Monument- a gift given in 1903 by saw mill owner George Ranger. The granite obelisk was designed to match Gettysburg's, which honors the 16th Maine Infantry.

Over half the registered voters in Farmington, totaling 305 men at the time, were sent to serve in the Civil War. Of those, 73 didn't come home, according to 2015 keynote speaker Paul Mills. He noted that Maine sent a greater percentage of its peoples to the cause of the Civil War than any other Union state.

The World War II Honor Roll was was installed in the park in 1945. This was dedicated before the end of that war. The Rotary Club raised the funding for the monument which lists 657 local names of veterans who served. Of those, 20 were killed in action.

The parade, and the crowd gathered around it, stopped again at the Courthouse Cemetery on Anson Street to lay a wreath at the grave of Revolutionary War Sargent Jesse Vose who died on Nov. 6, 1824. The solemn sound of the Taps echoed throughout the overcast day, bringing an end to the morning's salute.