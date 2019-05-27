Franklin Countys First News

Memorial Day celebrated in Jay/Livermore Falls

May 27, 2019

Members of the Spruce Mountain Band play Taps at the World War II monument in Chisholm Square.

JAY - Under blue skies, residents of the Jay and Livermore Falls area gathered along Main Street Monday morning to wave flags and cheer on the Memorial Day parade.

Led by the town police chiefs and Parade Grand Marshal Gil Barnaby, a U.S. Army veteran, the parade featured representatives of a number of different organizations, including VFW Post 3335 and AmVets Post 33, a marching band from Regional School Unit 73 and, of course, veterans. The parade paused at the World War II monument in Chisholm Square in order to lay a wreath, listen to a prayer and have the band play Taps, prior to proceeding beneath an enormous flag held aloft by Jay and Livermore Falls fire engines.

Jay Police Chief Richard IV and Chief Ernest N. Steward Jr. lead the parade down Main Street.

In Chisholm Square, veterans, students and others listen to speakers at the World War II monument.

Handing out flags along the parade route.

Old West-themed marchers for the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Puppets on the Cornerstone Baptist Church float.

The Jay Fire Departments Engine 3 leads the fire trucks.

 

