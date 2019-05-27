Memorial Day celebrated in Jay/Livermore Falls

JAY - Under blue skies, residents of the Jay and Livermore Falls area gathered along Main Street Monday morning to wave flags and cheer on the Memorial Day parade.

Led by the town police chiefs and Parade Grand Marshal Gil Barnaby, a U.S. Army veteran, the parade featured representatives of a number of different organizations, including VFW Post 3335 and AmVets Post 33, a marching band from Regional School Unit 73 and, of course, veterans. The parade paused at the World War II monument in Chisholm Square in order to lay a wreath, listen to a prayer and have the band play Taps, prior to proceeding beneath an enormous flag held aloft by Jay and Livermore Falls fire engines.