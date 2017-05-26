Memorial Day events in Franklin County include parades, ceremonies

Towns will be recognizing Memorial Day with parades, wreath laying events, prayers and remarks at several local monuments.

Wilton will hold its event Sunday, May 28 at the Civil War Monument in the downtown at 1 p.m. After some brief remarks, a wreath will be laid and a procession will lead from the monument to the Wilton Lions Club building. A wagon will be available for those that wish to ride, and the Old Crow Band will be on hand to provide music. Speakers at the Lions Club will include Major Richard Daigle of the Maine National Guard. Light refreshments will be served.

In Jay, services will begin on May 29 at 7 a.m. at the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge, with a prayer and laying of a wreath by AmVets Post 33. From there, the assembly will proceed to the Livermore Veterans Memorial at 7:20 a.m., the Jay POW/MIA Bridge at 7:45 a.m., where the VFW Post 3335 will lay a wreath, and the Jay Hill Cemetery at 8:15 a.m. At 8:45 a.m., there will be another wreath laying at VFW Post 3335.

The Memorial Day parade will line up at the Memco parking lot on Main Street, beginning at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "Those We Have Lost."

Along the parade route, wreaths will be laid at the Chisholm Square WWII War Memorial, the Richardson Cemetery, the Grand Army of the Republic Monument, the Fire Police EMS Monument, the Livermore Falls Union Park and the WWI Monument. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a wreath laying at the Fayette Memorial, followed by similar ceremony at 1:15 p.m. at the Leeds Memorial.

In Farmington, the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will be holding a service Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. at the World War I monument with Chaplain Langdon Adams. At 9:30 a.m. there will be services held at the post home, with a singing of the National Anthem and remarks from guest speaker Sen. Tom Saviello of Wilton. A wreath will be laid in front of the post memorial after the service.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., lining up in the Mallett School parking lot. The route will include wreath laying events at Meetinghouse Park and the Franklin County Courthouse cemetery. A light lunch will be served by the Auxiliary at the post after the parade at around noon.