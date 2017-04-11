Memory care center proposes expansion

FARMINGTON - The developers of a specialized senior living center on the Knowlton Corner Road have proposed a significant expansion, potentially adding a large number of beds for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory loss conditions.

Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington, the 12th facility of its kind operated by Woodlands Senior Living in Maine, is currently under construction on a 34-acre parcel of land located at 175 Knowlton Corner Road. The $4 million facility's site plan was approved by the Planning Board on Aug. 8, 2016 and the contractor, Senior Spec Construction, LLC, broke ground in September 2016. Once complete, the 20,000 square foot facility will include 36 beds and a number of systems specialized for memory care, including high-efficiency climate controls, video monitoring safety systems and lighting designed to minimize the confusion and agitation that can afflict individuals with dementia.

In early April, Thayer Engineering Co., Inc. filed a site permit application with the Department of Environmental Protection on behalf of Woodlands Senior Living to expand the facility. The application describes a single-story, 32,447 square foot building next to the 20,000 square foot facility currently under construction. The expansion would include 66 total beds in 46 residential care units and 18 apartments, as well as rooms for staff, food preparation, dining, recreation, training, maintenance and housekeeping, among other duties. The project cost is estimated in the application at $7.2 million.

It would serviced by the previously-approved driveways from Knowlton Corner Road and Webster Road, with guests and residents using the Knowlton Corner Road entrance and deliveries and staff using the alternate driveway. There would 132 parking spaces; 50 for staff and 82 spaces for guests, residents and special events.

The application describes the combined staff for both the original facility and expansion as consisting of 18 employees in the first shift and 14 in the second shift, as well as five administrative and management-type positions.

Two detention ponds would dispense with stormwater run-off: one previously constructed and a second that would be constructed west of the proposed expansion. The DEP application calls for roadside ditches, grass swales and storm drain pipes to direct the run-off, with the proposed expansion increasing the impervious area on the site from the previously-approved 2 acres to 4.1 acres.

No site plan has been submitted to the Planning Board yet, although representatives of Thayer Engineering did make a preliminary presentation to the board Monday evening.

As part of the original project, residents approved a 10-year tax increment financing agreement for the facility at a special town meeting in 2016. That agreement is designed to help defray the approximately $1 million cost of the original site's development, including running a cross-country sewer line and installing a booster pump station. The TIF credit enhancement agreement returns 100 percent of taxable income on new valuation to Woodlands Senior Living for 10 years. The TIF will simultaneously shelter the additional property value from the state's valuation calculations, resulting in state aid to education and municipal sharing not being reduced and the town's share of the county assessment not increasing as a result of the project.

The TIF and associated credit enhancement agreement would only apply to the first phase of the project, Town Manager Richard Davis confirmed today. If the second phase of the project was to go forward, the TIF and/or agreement could be modified by Woodlands and the Board of Selectmen.