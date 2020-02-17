Mercer Road crash damages vehicles

NEW SHARON - Multiple vehicles were damaged in a crash on the Mercer Road Monday, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols.

At approximately noon Monday, Nichols responded to a report of multiple vehicles colliding on the Mercer Road in New Sharon near Pitcher Perfect Tire.

A 2007 Jeep Wrangler operated by Mike Sawyer, 50 of New Sharon, had stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn left into the business, as a 2010 Ford UT operated by Richard Dickinson, 82 of Smithfield, drove to the right of the Jeep to pass around the vehicle through the breakdown lane. Following the Ford UT was a 2006 VW Jetta operated by Alixx Canwell, 18 of Chelsea.

Nichols said that Canwell did not see the Jeep and her Jetta struck it in the rear, sending the Jeep forward into the Ford UT that was passing on the right.

NorthStar EMS was at the scene of the crash but all parties refused to be transported. In addition to Nichols and NorthStar, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Davol and the New Sharon Fire Department responded to the crash.

The Jeep and the Jetta were disabled as a result of the accident, Nichols said.