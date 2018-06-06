Mexico man gets the gift of hearing thanks to daughter’s letter

FARMINGTON - An 84-year-old Mexico man received a free pair of hearing aids from Beltone Wednesday, after his daughter wrote a letter to the company's foundation.

The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation provides for a certain number of donated hearing aids, according to Lisa King, a board-certified hearing care practitioner working out of Beltone's office on the Wilton Road. The foundation receives a number of requests and often must make difficult decisions on who they assist, King, a 12-year employee of Beltone said.

Karen Ruprecht wrote a letter on behalf of her father, Stanwood Virgin of Mexico, asking for hearing aids to help him listen to the news and attend church, two of his favorite pastimes.

"I’m writing this letter on behalf of my dad," Ruprecht wrote in the letter. "He is soon to be 84 years old and has hearing loss. The two things he regularly enjoys is watching the news daily and going to church weekly."

Virgin's insurance doesn't cover hearing aids and he and his wife are on a fixed income. Top-of-the-line hearing aids can cost upward toward $7,000.

"I would like to know if there is a program that could pay for my father's hearing aids as it would surely improve his quality of life," Ruprecht wrote.

Beltone's foundation, a a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donates hearing aids to people that would otherwise be unable to access them. Both individuals and organizations are eligible to receive assistance from the Foundation through direct nominations to Beltone or at one of its 1,500 locations across North America.

"This Foundation gives us a new path to achieve this mission by helping deserving individuals and organizations in their communities enrich their quality of life," said Michael Andreozzi, CEO of Beltone New England, as part of a prepared statement. "We are thrilled to be able to help Stanwood Virgin, obviously a person who is truly deserving and who needed our assistance in a huge way."

King met with Virgin and his family Wednesday, carefully fitting in the hearing aids and turning them on with her computer. In addition to the equipment, King donates her time as well. After a brief hum from the devices, King asked Virgin if he could hear her.

"I can hear you good," Virgin said, turning to have a conversation with his daughter.

Virgin will track the performance of the hearing aids over the next few weeks, King noted. She would use that information to make fine tune adjustments over time.