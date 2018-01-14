Franklin Countys First News

Mid-winter thaw

Posted by • January 14, 2018 •

With winter here, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.

Waiting for his seed. (Earl Williams)

Deer medley. (Jane Knox)

Frozen water ways opening up. (Jane Knox)

A snowy scene before melting occurred. Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)

Frost on the windows. It may be gone today but a new image will be back soon. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

On a mid-January day. (Jane Knox)

Breathtaking sunrise before a warm day. Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)

January thaw. (Jane Knox)

Unwelcomed guest at my bird feeder (Dennis York)

Peeking in at our festivities. (Jane Knox)

Fallen tree and afternoon sun highlight these icy jewels. (Maria James)

The trestle. (Ryan Stone)

  1. MarjorieR Grover
    January 14, 2018 • 4:26 pm

    Thank you for these pictures. It has been a hard winter for all our animals both wild and otherwise

  2. Industry Insider
    January 14, 2018 • 5:08 pm

    The colors of the sunrise are spectacular, Jennifer! Fauna close-ups are beautiful. Elizabeth, your camera captured such an amazing icy design!

  4. Mavis
    January 14, 2018 • 7:53 pm

    beautiful pictures, Bless those who feed the birds and animals during winter,,

  5. Woodsman
    January 14, 2018 • 8:27 pm

    Pictures are a welcome part of my journey on the Bulldog. Thanks to you all and Mr. Bulldog for the pleasing experience. Feeding the deer becomes very rewarding beyond the knowing that you're helping them. They are beautiful to watch and fun to photograph, BUT, in addition, along come the squirrels for a tidbit, then the turkeys want some too, and next the bobcats; not for the grain I SUSPECT, but for something warmer and more in a cat's liking for lunch.

  6. Sharon Maillet
    January 14, 2018 • 9:20 pm

    Beautiful pictures, thank you all. My favorites are of the deer's & the beautiful sunrise. So sorry of the poor bird in the picture, I'm thankful I don't have that happen by my bird feeders.

