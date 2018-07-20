Middle school students help community for Day of Caring

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Middle School grade 8 students were out in the community last month, as part of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's Day of Caring initiative.

On June 15, approximately 160 students participated in a Cougars in the Community Day of Caring. There were 14 different community sites where students planted gardens, sorted clothes, raked, mulched and cleaned. Locations students were at included the Pierce House, two groups at Titcomb Ski Mountain, Western Maine Community Action, the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, two groups at the Stone Soup Gardens, Rustic Roots Farm, Mt. Blue Middle School, the Farmington Fairgrounds, Woodlands Memory Care Center, Hope Harvest Community Garden, the Farmington Public Libary, Bonney and Flint Woods and a number of local parks.

"Thank you very much to the Mt Blue Middle School teachers and staff for seeing the value in giving back, getting involved, and setting good examples for our future leaders and community members," Nichole Ernest, community resource coordinator for United Way said.

Any business or organization interested in having a group volunteer activity and wants help organizing it, finding sites, or if a site needs volunteers, all of these requests can be directed to United Way at 778-5048.

"Volunteering is a great way to do some team building," Ernest said. "It’s great for morale and it makes a difference in our community."

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva), too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.