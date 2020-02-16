Midwinter antics

Little Gray caught red-handed with his paw in the cookie jar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Free swinging Little Grey. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Squirrel smells something good. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
It's more efficient to go ahead and put your head right into the food source. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Grey posing on picture day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Texting while running is always a bad idea. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Grey's tree-house hideout. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Grooming emergency. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The interesting rituals of grey squirrel mating: Love bite. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The mating games have begun for the greys. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Getting an early start on spring babies. (Photo by Jane Naliboff).
Little Grey gets a good scratch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Heads or tails? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Saddleback access-road view. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hairy Woodpecker flying to a feeder. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hairy Woodpecker takes a leap. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
White breasted nuthatch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A chickadee flies away with its prize. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Cold feet for Blue Jay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Oops, dropped it. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up, up, and away. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue Jay flying off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Up up and away. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Does anyone have some boots and warm socks I can borrow? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue Jay lift off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Dancing helps my feet stay warm when it's -10º. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Oops, I dropped it. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hydrangeas provide some shelter and safe spaces for tiny birds such as this dark eyed junco. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Woman on frozen wire bridge. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sunset in Belgrade Lakes (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill in winter. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Watching the bird feeder ... like a hawk. (Photo by Dennis York)
(Photo by Dennis York)
A deer checking for frozen apples. (Photo by Dennis York)
A Screech Owl (?) in Wilton. (Photo by C. Tappan)