Midwinter thaw

Bluejay discussion in flight. (Jane Naliboff)
Bluejay and a red-bellied woodpecker share a pile of seeds together. (Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Hairy Woodpecker pecked a hiding place into the suet feeder, then went back and forth to collect seeds for later. This was new behavior for me. (Jane Naliboff)
After a very long hiatus, the fauna returned in large numbers to the feeding station during the last snow storm. Here, a goldfinch and a dark eyed junco took off together to visit the feeders. (Jane Naliboff)
Downy woodpeckers and bluejays have been coming and going throughout the week. (Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Cardinal looking for some frozen tidbit during the January Thaw. (Jane Knox)
Downy Woodpecker looking for winter feast in some tree crevice. (Jane Knox)
In the January freeze. (Jane Knox)
Winter survival in Stratton. Sometimes it's better to have three ears instead of one! (Jim Knox)
An unhappy eagle. Check out the bands on his legs! (Dennis York)
An immature bald eagle waiting to steal a fish. (Dennis York)
A bald eagle with a fish at Sabattus Pond. (Dennis York)
A sunny day after a gentle snowfall. (Don Waterhouse)
Mallard friends wintering together in Maranacook Lake. Wintering water birds huddle together for warmth and take turns on the outerside of the group. It isn't easy being green or a duck. (Jane Naliboff)
Winter reflections in Maranacook Lake. (Jane Naliboff)
Red-bellied woodpecker with dinner. (Jane Naliboff)
Winter baby. (Jane Naliboff)
Autumn remainder alone in the snow. (Jane Naliboff)
Shoreline reflections. (Jane Naliboff)
One dark cloud over a glazed road. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Just a tint of color from my deck on Starks (Heidi Jean Marshall)
A sneak peek at the Sandy in New Sharon. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Welcome to the bees' winter abode. (Jane Naliboff)
Mount Vernon farm shed waits out another winter. (Jane Naliboff)
Snow falling on bubbles during Wednesday's snowstorm. (Jane Naliboff)
Wow!! Jane and Jane your bird photographs are amazing, The men took spectacular photographs as well! I try to ready to capture images of the wildlife, too. Someday!
Thanks all one more time, you certainly give us pictures of birds, animals, & locations. Those of some of us never see any of the beautiful pictures you share, with actually our own locations. Once again, "Thank You" (so much).
Thank you, Heidi. Your encouragement is very much appreciated!!!!!
Beautiful photos.
That's a red bellied woodpecker!
Thanks Lynn. You’re absolutely right! We had a yellow bellied last week, this was the first red bellied.
And thank you all for the lovely comments everyone.
Keep shooting, Heidi, you’ll get there. Wildlife takes luck and lots of practice!
Truly remarkable bird photos, everyone!
Heidi, love your sneak peak. You are already there. Very artistic shot of the wheels! Always love circlular imagery.
As always, wonderful. I especially love the birds. Makes me want to hang my feeder again. Thank you.
PS - Thanks for the shed pic, Jane, so Maine!
Beautiful photos. My favorite is the female cardinal...that is just lovely!!
awesome pictures,, makes me wish I had a place to hang a feeder,,