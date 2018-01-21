Franklin Countys First News

Midwinter thaw

Posted by • January 21, 2018 •

Bluejay discussion in flight. (Jane Naliboff)

Bluejay and a red-bellied woodpecker share a pile of seeds together. (Jane Naliboff)

Mr. Hairy Woodpecker pecked a hiding place into the suet feeder, then went back and forth to collect seeds for later. This was new behavior for me. (Jane Naliboff)

After a very long hiatus, the fauna returned in large numbers to the feeding station during the last snow storm. Here, a goldfinch and a dark eyed junco took off together to visit the feeders. (Jane Naliboff)

Downy woodpeckers and bluejays have been coming and going throughout the week. (Jane Naliboff)

Mrs. Cardinal looking for some frozen tidbit during the January Thaw. (Jane Knox)

Downy Woodpecker looking for winter feast in some tree crevice. (Jane Knox)

In the January freeze. (Jane Knox)

Winter survival in Stratton. Sometimes it's better to have three ears instead of one! (Jim Knox)

An unhappy eagle. Check out the bands on his legs! (Dennis York)

An immature bald eagle waiting to steal a fish. (Dennis York)

A bald eagle with a fish at Sabattus Pond. (Dennis York)

A sunny day after a gentle snowfall. (Don Waterhouse)

Mallard friends wintering together in Maranacook Lake. Wintering water birds huddle together for warmth and take turns on the outerside of the group. It isn't easy being green or a duck. (Jane Naliboff)

Winter reflections in Maranacook Lake. (Jane Naliboff)

Red-bellied woodpecker with dinner. (Jane Naliboff)

Winter baby. (Jane Naliboff)

Autumn remainder alone in the snow. (Jane Naliboff)

Shoreline reflections. (Jane Naliboff)

One dark cloud over a glazed road. (Heidi Jean Marshall)

Just a tint of color from my deck on Starks (Heidi Jean Marshall)

A sneak peek at the Sandy in New Sharon. (Heidi Jean Marshall)

Welcome to the bees' winter abode. (Jane Naliboff)

Mount Vernon farm shed waits out another winter. (Jane Naliboff)

Snow falling on bubbles during Wednesday's snowstorm. (Jane Naliboff)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

11 Responses »

  1. Heidi Smith
    January 21, 2018 • 4:22 pm

    Wow!! Jane and Jane your bird photographs are amazing, The men took spectacular photographs as well! I try to ready to capture images of the wildlife, too. Someday!

  2. Sharon Maillet
    January 21, 2018 • 5:05 pm

    Thanks all one more time, you certainly give us pictures of birds, animals, & locations. Those of some of us never see any of the beautiful pictures you share, with actually our own locations. Once again, "Thank You" (so much).

  3. Jane Knox
    January 21, 2018 • 5:35 pm

    Thank you, Heidi. Your encouragement is very much appreciated!!!!!

  4. lynn
    January 21, 2018 • 5:44 pm

    Beautiful photos.
    That's a red bellied woodpecker!

  5. Jane Naliboff
    January 21, 2018 • 5:59 pm

    Thanks Lynn. You’re absolutely right! We had a yellow bellied last week, this was the first red bellied.
    And thank you all for the lovely comments everyone.

    Keep shooting, Heidi, you’ll get there. Wildlife takes luck and lots of practice!

  6. Nancy
    January 21, 2018 • 6:23 pm

    Truly remarkable bird photos, everyone!

  7. Jane Knox
    January 21, 2018 • 6:54 pm

    Heidi, love your sneak peak. You are already there. Very artistic shot of the wheels! Always love circlular imagery.

  8. Leslie Foster-Michaud
    January 21, 2018 • 8:12 pm

    As always, wonderful. I especially love the birds. Makes me want to hang my feeder again. Thank you.

  9. Leslie Foster-Michaud
    January 21, 2018 • 8:13 pm

    PS - Thanks for the shed pic, Jane, so Maine!

  10. Nancy
    January 21, 2018 • 8:45 pm

    Beautiful photos. My favorite is the female cardinal...that is just lovely!!

  11. Mavis
    January 21, 2018 • 10:14 pm

    awesome pictures,, makes me wish I had a place to hang a feeder,,

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives