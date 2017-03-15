Milly’s Skillet brings western Maine goods south

KINGFIELD - "Barnyard Gourmet" is the style of food served up at one of Southern Maine's favorite food trucks- Milly's Skillet. The citrus green truck, owned by Kingfield native Molly Ritzo, has found its calling with Ritzo's fresh ingredients, diverse menu.

"It's comfort food, but healthy and fresh. There's something for everybody, whether you want a salad, truffle fries or a Pineland Farms burger," Ritzo said.

Pineland Farm is just one of the many Maine farms that Ritzo sources her ingredients from. Her love of the western Maine region has pushed her to include as many ingredients from the area as possible, supporting those she still considers neighbors.

The business has now grown from a one truck, seasonal spot on Peaks Island, to a more permanent location in Falmouth and an additional truck in South Portland at Spring Point Marina. The fast-growing business even got a write up in Down East Magazine for its' Seaside Kitchen lobster roll.

"I am literally all over the place. I prepare food in the morning, then I'll be back and forth all day," Ritzo said.

Ritzo hasn't always been the owner of a bustling army of food trucks. Growing up in Kingfield, Ritzo recalls relaxed evenings when every dinner was a celebration of family, food and good music.

"We would all participate in the cooking and harvesting of fresh herbs and vegetables from the gardens. We would pick out music from my parents album collection with great ceremony, set the table with linen napkins and beautiful dishes, light candles, mix jugs of juice, prepare for the feast. We would play music, sing, dance, and cook," Ritzo writes on her website.

Fond memories of growing up surrounded by the beauty of western Maine has inspired Ritzo to bridge her two worlds, despite the distance. Not only is she striving to source as many ingredients as possible from her hometown, but she also employed Signworks of Farmington to do all of her signage.

"It's super satisfying to keep the connections close. There are some really good services up there," she said.

Visit Molly on her website or facebook page, or in person at one of her three locations: Peaks Island, rt. 100 in Falmouth or at Spring Point Marina in South Portland.