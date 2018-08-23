Mindfulness counseling practice moves to Main Street

FARMINGTON – Kate Kelley, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, owner of LL Lotus Healing & Wellness is excited to announce that she has relocated her counseling practice to 186 Main Street in Farmington. The new space is walking distance from the University of Maine at Farmington, provides handicap accessibility and is a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Kelley believes that counseling is a tool that can help anyone to achieve a more balanced approach to their lives. Can you imagine having a trained professional support and guide you through the ups and downs of life? Kelley sees herself as a skills-based teacher to her clients. Her practice is based on a mindfulness approach which encourages people to be in the current moment, the only true moment that there is. Mindfulness is an evidenced based modality that reduces stress as well as symptoms of depression, anxiety and even obsessive-compulsive disorder. Kelley also utilizes Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills to help individuals build a toolbox of coping techniques.

Kelley provides outpatient mental health counseling typically on a weekly basis for adolescents, adults, and couples. She will also be offering an 8-week therapeutic group for women starting in September. Her group, Kindheart, will teach individuals awareness, self-care and coping techniques.

Kelley has 13+ years of experience in the mental health field working in Somerset, Oxford, and Franklin counties. She attended the University of Maine at Augusta earning a BA in Social Sciences. She completed her Master’s Degree at Vermont College Union Institute & University in 2006. She has also completed Level II Reiki Training, as well as facilitated DBT Groups for several years. LL Lotus opened in 2016 in Wilton. She has current openings for ongoing care. Referrals and questions are welcomed at (207) 578-2219.