Mini-expo for older adults to be held in Kingfield

KINGFIELD - SeniorsPlus will present a mini-expo for older adults at the Kingfield Elementary School later this month, offering workshops on topics such as fall prevention, nutrition and Malware computer programs.

The Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at KES, with a snow date of Friday, April 21. The event is designed to provide older residents of Franklin County with advice, networking opportunities with local-area services and a chance for social interaction.

"Building on the success of our big, annual, fall Expo at Sunday River, we decided to offer a mini-expo to the population farthest away from Sunday River," said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus. "Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo offers attendees a chance to explore ways to live healthier and more safely, as well as to socialize and connect with others nearby."

The mini-expo will begin with a welcome address by Holly Zielinski, Director of Community Services at SeniorsPlus and breakfast provided by The Orange Cat Café. During breaks, participants may check out exhibitors’ booths displaying information about Franklin County-area services. Attendees may choose to attend two of six workshops. The six workshops that will be offered are: “Protect your Windows Computer from Malware,” “Falls Prevention in your Home,” “Nutrition on a Budget,” “Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s: Early-Detection Matters,” “Tai Chi for Health,” and “Grief, Loss and Bereavement.”

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241. Additional information is available at www.seniorsplus.org

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus covers Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. In 2016, SeniorsPlus served more than 12,000 individuals.