Minor injuries only in Rangeley plane crash

RANGELEY - Police say that two men received minor injuries when their float plane crashed into Rangeley Lake this afternoon.

According to Steve McCausland, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, a small float plane bound for Bangor was attempting to take off from the lake when it crashed. The incident took place near the town's landing in Rangeley.

McCausland said that the plane was roughly 50 feet in the air when it crashed.

Both occupants, pilot David Taisey, 69 of Pownal, and passenger Mike Koob, 53 of Oquossoc, were able to leave the plane and swim to shore. Both had minor injuries and were treated and released from the local medical center, McCausland said.

The plane was owned by Acadian Seaplanes out of Rangeley. It was towed six miles to Oquossoc.

First responders included the Rangeley fire department, Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police personnel.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, McCausland said.