Missing Kingfield teen located

KINGFIELD - A 15-year-old that had been missing for more than two days was located late Wednesday in a residence on the West Kingfield Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols said Thursday.

Dustin Merrill, 15 of Kingfield, had been missing since Monday morning, after he reportedly ran into the woods near his house on the Hinckley Pit Road at approximately 10:53 a.m. Law enforcement agencies searched for the boy, with one K-9 tracking Merrill 3.5 miles to the Tufts Pond Road. Friends and family organized a search Wednesday morning. Yesterday, Nichols said that searchers believed that Merrill might have held up in an unoccupied residence or vehicle due to the large number of insects in the woods.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, a residential alarm was reported on the West Kingfield Road. Maine State Trooper Jillian Monahan was in the area, Nichols said, and arrived at the residence to discover the missing teenager inside.

Merrill was placed in protective custody and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.