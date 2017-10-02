Mistrial declared in murder trial after jury deadlocks

FARMINGTON - The trial of a former Wilton man accused of shooting a man outside a Weld Road residence last summer ended with a hung jury today, with the judge declaring a mistrial due to manifest necessity.

Two distinct groups of spectators, the families and friends of both defendant Timothy Danforth, 25, and the deceased, 24-year-old New Sharon man, Michael Reis, were subdued as Justice William Stokes checked with each jury member in turn, asking if the jury was truly deadlocked and if more instructions or time to deliberate could change that. Each member answer "yes" to the first question and "no" to the second.

Danforth was charged with murder in relation to the death of Reis outside of Danforth's residence on the Weld Road in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016. The incident at the residence, a trailer with an attached porch, is believed to stem from a daylong dispute revolving around a $200 debt connected to the loan of an ounce of marijuana.

The state contends that Reis was walking slowly with his hands raised when he approached the trailer porch occupied by Danforth, father Robert Danforth and a third man, Matthew Kerr, who were reportedly discussing a possible resolution to the daylong "war of words" that included insulting and/or threatening text messages flying between Robert Danforth and individuals associated with Zachary Uhlman, the Wilton resident that had been lent the marijuana a few weeks prior to the shooting. According to the state's witnesses, Timothy Danforth had shot Reis three times: one grazing shot atop the foot, one shot that traveled through the upper thigh and one shot into Reis' shoulder; the latter two shots are believed to have caused Reis' death due to blood loss.

Danforth had not acted with fear, Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis said in his closing statement, but was carrying out his previous promise, as testified to by some of the witnesses, that he would shoot the next person that stepped onto his property.

Danforth's defense attorneys, Jeffrey Wilson and Sarah Glynn, however, contested that the state had proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt. They repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in the statements given by the state's witnesses, which ranged from subjects such as the amount of alcohol consumed to who had placed golf clubs and wrenches in the vehicle of Kayla Gordon - the woman who drove Reis, Uhlman, Kerr and two others to the Danforth residence - items that the defense has maintained were weapons. In regards to Kerr's testimony, Wilson called the jury's attention to a previous statement given to lead investigator Jennifer King by Kerr in which he switched the positions of Robert Danforth and Timothy Danforth on the porch; Kerr's in-court testimony was that Robert Danforth was by the trailer door, while Timothy Danforth was near the grill and the shotgun. Kerr's statement to King, Wilson argued, went toward substantiating a claim made by Robert Danforth in 9-1-1 calls that he had been pushing the unknown man (Reis) off the porch prior to the shooting.

Timothy Danforth had fired multiple warning shots throughout the evening, Wilson said, including after the golf course non-meeting, in which Uhlman walked up the Danforth residence and shouted; as the six people drove past the residence; and a single blast as Kerr walked down the driveway. Timothy Danforth had also yelled a warning to not step foot on his property, he said.

The jury began deliberating at roughly 1 p.m. Friday, continuing until a little after 5 p.m. On Monday, they began their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. and continued until 2:30 p.m., with a one-hour break for lunch. The eventual deadlock was foreshadowed with an 11 a.m. note informing Justice Stokes that the jury was at an "impasse." By 2:30 p.m., according to another note, nothing had changed.

"We are at an impasse," Stokes said, reading from the jury's note. "We are going in circles." No amount of time in the room, the jury foreman concluded in his note, would result in an unanimous verdict.

After meeting with the judge in chambers, attorneys for Danforth and the state agreed that another trial in this calendar year was unlikely. It will be the state's decision whether or not to bring the case back to trial a second time.

Ellis said he was "very disappointed" with the mistrial and that the state would "take a step back" and decide how to proceed. He noted it was a difficult, emotional outcome for Reis' family, who attended each and every day of the trial.

Wilson and Glynn said that Danforth's family, who similarly attended every day of the proceedings, understood the legal process following the mistrial. Glynn noted that the defense would have preferred a straight "not guilty" plea, and that it would be state's decision on whether or not to retry the case.

"The jury did a great job," Wilson said. "They gave us their full attention."

No date has been set at this time, and the same conditions of Danforth's bail will continue without change. Danforth has been out on bail without reported incident since November 2016.