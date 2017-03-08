Mitten Basketball: A rivalry weaved through time

STRONG - The mittens basketball rivalry was in full force on Monday, March 6 at Strong Elementary school. For more than 20 years Strong and Phillips elementary schools have had a basketball battle with a unique twist on the sport; every participant dons a pair of mittens during the game.

The location rotates each year between Strong and Phillips, but regardless of the gym the constants of basketball and mittens persist over multiple decades.

The parking lot, which was absolutely packed, gave an indication of how big this event is for the area. Inside the gym, cheers and laughter bounced off the walls which provided a jubilant atmosphere for those on the court and in attendance.

"This is a great community event, it's our own March Madness," Principal Felicia Pease said. "The support from our community has also been amazing."

The teams at half time assembled on half court and provide baked goods that were auctioned off to the lively crowd. Doug Lisherness officiated the auction to the behest of the competitively generous fans in attendance.

A rivalry in bidding bounced back and forth between the Phillips and Strong supporters. When it comes to raising money in these stomping grounds, the mittens come off.

Lisherness has a storied history with Mt. Abram basketball, achieving great success as both a player and coach. While coaching at Mt. Abram, they took home a golden ball, the state tourney title. Before his coaching days, Lisherness poured in 2039 points during his high school basketball career, an achievement that has his banner still hanging in the Strong gym.

This year both teams decided to donate their proceeds from the event towards helping Jed Zelie, a freshman at Mt. Abram High School who's battling cancer.

Head referee of the event Kawika Thompson also understood the importance of the longstanding tradition.

"It's a great time, great cause and most importantly a great kid," said Thompson referring to Zelie. "Shows what a small community can do."