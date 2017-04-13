Mobile Baptist Builders to visit Bean’s Corner for church project

JAY - A group of traveling builders have chosen Bean's Corner Baptist Church as their next project site during the month of June.

The Mobile Baptist Builders are a group of more than 100 volunteers who choose a new site each summer to build a church in the old fashion "barn-raising" style. Although the group is based in Alabama, volunteers from across the country travel to the building site to participate in the work. Churches have been constructed in numerous states, from Washington to Georgia.

Meals and hospitality will be provided for the volunteers by congregates of Bean's Corner. Each work day will be started and finished with a prayer circle at the building site.

"Bean's has been planning on building for 10 years now. We contacted the group last fall and they sent us an email saying 'hey, we're comin' your way.' Now we're scrambling to get everything ready," member and volunteer Jack Mills said.

The group has visited Maine several times in the past decade, including two different visits to Farmington to work on the Baptist Church on the Whittier Road.

Despite the large group of volunteers organized through the program, Bean's Corner hopes to have many local volunteers participate as well. There will be plenty of jobs, reported Mills, everything from handing out water to meal prep to keeping the site cleaned up.

Within the next few weeks the cement floor will be installed by Mills using cement from Grimaldi Concrete Floors, the plumbing will be done by Zech Savage and electricity will be set up by IEC. At the beginning of June volunteers will arrive and the construction will get under way, with the project scheduled to finish around July 14.

Organizers at Bean's are still looking for donations of tools, dishware and portable toilets for the site. Monetary donations are always accepted to help fund the project. If you wish to host a traveling builder, or for any questions regarding the project, contact Beth at 645-2925 or 446-2730.