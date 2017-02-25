Montessori school to open in Temple

FARMINGTON - A new preschool will be opening up in Temple where students will have the opportunity to learn through a Montessori and nature-based environment.

Montessori education uses a prepared learning environment to offer children the freedom to find their own independence. This philosophy of teaching dates back to the early 1900s when Maria Montessori opened a school for the children of working class parents living in the slums of Rome.

The educational approach has become increasingly popular in the United States, reaching all the way to the woods of Temple. The recently established Learning And Nature Discovery (LAND) School, founded by Janis Lilly and Ryan Ellis, will use Montessori methods with an emphasis on outdoor education.

“Kids love routine. If they have a chunk of time that they know is time to work, they will work,” Lilly said Saturday at their free informational workshop at the Farmington Public Library.

"Work" at the age of 3 or 4, Lilly explained, is the job of playing. Through various activities set up around the children’s room of the library, Lilly and Ellis demonstrated the work they will provide at the school. Each activity or toy teaches a specific fundamental skill to the child-masked by entertainment-such as learning fine motor skills with a toy chicken paddle or learning object permanence by dropping wooden leaves into a tree-like bucket.

Lilly, who has a master’s degree in Montessori education, will be responsible for designing the first half of the school day: all indoors, playing with toys, eating a snack or having a morning meeting, while Ellis will lead the second half of the day, when students head outdoors.

“I grew up working on a 100-acre farm,” the central Maine native said.

Using the forests, fields and farm as a classroom, Ellis will teach the children how to care for plants, the environment and eventually animals. But the curriculum is highly flexible and individualized, Lilly added.

“If a kid wants to spend all day jumping off a platform, they can do that,” Ellis explained.

Flexibility is the LAND School’s main goal, both for students and for the parents. The couple plan on offering a sliding scale tuition as well as a variety of scheduling options to better meet the needs of local families.

“We don’t want to create any barriers for families,” Lilly said.

The school hopes to officially open its doors this fall, though workshops and weekend classes are being planned for the spring and summer months.

For more information the public is encouraged to attend the next free informational meeting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 18 at the Farmington Public Library. They can also be found on facebook.