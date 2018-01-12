Moose calling to fill streets of Farmington Jan. 20

FARMINGTON - The streets of downtown are expected to fill with the calls of wild animals next weekend as part of the first annual Wild Game Dinner and Moose Calling Contest.

Avid hunters and novices alike are encouraged to bring their calling skills to Tuck's Ale House on Saturday Jan. 20 to participate in the contest. Despite its name, all animal calls will be considered. Winners of the competition will have their name inscribed on a moose antler that will hang in the pub and be added to each year.

Calls will be judged by 2016 winner of the Windsor Fair Moose Calling Contest Nilo Sillanpaa and by master Maine Guide and moose calling expert Roger Lambert.

In addition to the wildlife calling contest, a menu of gourmet game will be offered, highlighting the work of several area woodsmen. Director of LEAP, and co-organizer of the event, Darryl Wood will be contributing a portion of his own moose meat, along with offerings of venison, pheasant and even bear.

The wild game dinner will be available with a requested donation of $10. All proceeds from the event will go towards LEAP who works to support adults with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Following the event, Tuck's Ale House will house the live music of Cadagan.