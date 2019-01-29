Moose calls for a cause

FARMINGTON - The second annual Wild Game Dinner & Moose Calling Contest took place this weekend, spilling out of its home venue of Tuck's Ale House and even drawing the attention of Governor Janet Mills.

Smells of barbecue wafted along Main Street while locally hunted moose, deer, partridge and trout sizzled on the large grill parked outside of Tuck's. The Wild Game Dinner, organized by LEAP Director Darryl Wood, brought the taste of Maine to the public Saturday afternoon in the form of burgers and bites, all cooked by Wilton Selectman Tom Saviello, Rep. Russell Black and Rep. Scott Landry.

The event raised $1,266 for the non-profit and was sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank with generous donations of meat from local huntsmen. The moose calling portion of the event was won by Michael Stufflebeam of Monmouth. His name will be added to the moose antler hanging at Tuck's.

"LEAP is all about community, and the community support we receive for our fundraisers shows that Farmington folks do care about people of all abilities," Wood said.

Money raised from the event will help send 40 people to accessible Pine Tree Camps this summer.

Wood added that folks should be on the lookout for the 3rd Annual Great Chili Challenge on March 26 where the public is welcome to attempt to unseat two time champion Becky Wood. Sign up by emailing deelight@leapcommunity.org or by calling 491-5983.