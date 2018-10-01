More than 100 strut for the strays

FARMINGTON - A cool, sunny day provided perfect conditions for the fifth annual Franklin County Animal Shelter Strut for Strays 5K, particularly for those registrants wearing a coat of fur. Dogs of all shapes and sizes lined up for the fun competition, partnered with their humans.

This was the third year that the race has taken place on the trails of Titcomb Mountain. Previously held as a road race, organizer Dory Diaz said the switch to the quiet trails has been a welcome one.

"It was an awesome year. It's usually one of our more successful fundraisers, but it's always our most fun," Diaz said.

More than 100 people signed up for the race, most with a canine companion. Diaz noted that thanks to event sponsors, 100 percent of registration fees go straight to shelter needs. In addition, profits from customized t-shirts designed by FCAS's Catherine Chapman as well as all cash sales at the event's food truck Chow Hounds went to the total as well.

Diaz said the event has raised roughly $3,500 in the past. The total amount will be announced on Monday, as well as winners of the age-divided race categories.