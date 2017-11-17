Morrison Hill Road residence on fire

WEST FARMINGTON - A two-story house was badly damaged by fire Friday morning, with high winds whipping thick smoke down the Morrison Hill Road.

The fire at 167 Morrison Hill Road was reported to first responders at approximately 8:19 a.m. The resident, Hollis Rackliffe, reported seeing flames around the chimney on the second floor, although it is not yet clear if that is where the fire started.

Farmington Fire Rescue immediately responded to the scene. Other responding units included Wilton, Temple and Jay, which sent its rapid intervention team. Strong fire responded and also covered the Farmington station while local equipment was at the Morrison Hill Road address. NorthStar EMS and Farmington Police Department were also on the scene.

A particularly large amount of thick, dark smoke was driven from the fire up Morrison Hill Road by strong winds, mostly blocking sight of flames and occasionally the house itself.

The American Red Cross has announced that it will be working with Rackliffe to coordinate food, shelter and other essentials in the short-term.

This post will be updated when additional information becomes available.