Mother and son injured in ATV crash

FARMINGTON - A mother and her son were transported to Maine Medical Center Wednesday morning after their ATV fell into Hardy Brook.

According to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland, Fisheries and Wildlife, Kerri Stone, 26 of Wilton, and her son Ashton, 6, were seriously injured in an ATV crash on the Whistle-Stop trail at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kerri Stone was operating an Arctic Cat 400 with her son as a passenger when she apparently lost control of the machine as it approached the bridge over Hardy Brook, Latti said. The ATV fell 23 feet into the brook.

Game wardens, Farmington Fire Rescue, Farmington Police and NorthStar EMS responded to the scene. Ashton Stone was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, as was Kerri Stone by ambulance.