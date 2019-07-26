Motorcycle crash injures two in Sandy River Plantation

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - Two Michigan residents were injured Thursday evening, after their motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn on Route 4.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, first responders received a call at approximately 7:10 p.m. Thursday evening regarding a crash on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation near the Appalachian Trail. A 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle was southbound on the road when it failed to negotiate one of the S-turns near the trail. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck the embankment, throwing off both the operator, Keith Massey, 46 of Muskegon, Mich., and passenger Melissa Massey, 47 also of Muskegon, Mich. The bike ended up landing on top of the riders, Nichols said.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash. There was a second motorcycle ahead of the Masseys on the road, with another couple riding.

Responding units included Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Brann and deputies Brian McCormick and Alec Frost, as well as members of the Rangeley Fire Department and NorthStar EMS.

Keith Massey was transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, while his wife Melissa Massey was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar.

Nichols said in a press release that "it appears imprudent speed and unfamiliarity with the road were possible factors in the crash." He noted that both riders were wearing helmets.

Farmington Towing removed the motorcycle, which was registered to a resident of Wakefield, Mass. Maine Department of Transportation was notified about a curve warning sign that was destroyed in the crash.