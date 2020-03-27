Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital Thursday

AVON - A motorcycle crash on Route 4 sent a 14-year-old to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Deputy David Davol and other first responders were dispatched to Route 4 in Avon at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Thursday. A 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound when the operator lost control of the motorcycle on the soft shoulder of the road, resulting in the motorcycle leaving the roadway.

The operator, Ronald Veilleux, 58 of Phillips, was treated at the scene while the passenger, his 14-year-old daughter, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.

In addition to Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel, Phillips Fire Department and NorthStar EMS assisted at the scene.