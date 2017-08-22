Motorcycle crash sends three to the hospital

RANGELEY PLANTATION - A motorcycle collision on Route 17 sent three to the hospital yesterday, with all patients released later that day.

At approximately 3:32 p.m. in Rangeley Plantation, a motorcycle attempted to turn left into the scenic overlook on Route 17. A second motorcycle failed to see the turn, resulting in the first motorcycle being struck from behind. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Scovil responded, along with Maine State Police and Rangeley Police Department personnel.

According to a report filed by Scovil, the operator of the first motorcycle, James Carroll of Farmington, and both the operator and passenger on the second motorcycle, Scott Green, 48 of Webster, Mass. and Jean Jackman, 44 of Millbury, Mass., respectively, were all injured in the crash. They were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon by NorthStar EMS and released later that same day.

In addition to the law enforcement agencies and NorthStar, the Rangeley Fire Department responded to provide traffic control.