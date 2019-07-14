Mouths to feed

Nesting continued on Wednesday. I was beginning to wonder if the eggs would hatch at all. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Neither egg showed signs of piping. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Saturday morning just after sunrise one adorable chick was nestled up to Mama loon. Her odd posture indicated that the other chick might be trying to hatch under her. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa Loon delivering breakfast to Mama on the nest. But, oops, he accidentally swallowed it. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon One snuggled up to mama as close as could be, almost like a hug. It doesn't get much cuter than this. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon One peeking out from the nest. Nest time is precious. Once they leave it, their lives will be spent on water until they're of breeding age around three. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa Loon says, 'stay away from the nest' by making himself as tall as possible.. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa preening while he has some free time. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa straightens his feathers and is ready to resume parenting duties. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon One went out for its first swim while Papa keeps a watchful eye on it and Mama swims nearby. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Back at the nest, all alone, Little Loon Two has hatched and is wet and floppy. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Minutes old, Little Loon Two takes a little rest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon Two quickly gained enough strength to hold its head up. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Another few minutes passed and it was trying to peep. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The family is back on the nest with Little Loon Two warming and drying under mama, and Little Loon One snuggled up once again. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
First photo of Little Loon Two. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
One last look at adorable Little Loon One hugging Mama. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The dragonfly mating game. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Pond reflections. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Cone flower with an arachnid guest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Hosta stamens. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Dawn (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Golden hour reflection. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Kermit (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Here's a moose we saw 4th of July, Northern Franklin County. (Darlene Power)
Robins almost ready to fledge in Wilton (their two siblings had already successfully left the nest). (Tom Oliver)
Robins being fed in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Robins waiting for food in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Ebony Jewelwing damselfly at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Snapping Turtle crossing Pond Road in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Should I run or should I stay? (Dennis York)
Fawn in Wilton. (Dennis York)
New mouths to feed. (Dennis York)
Robin's Nest. (Dennis York)
(Dennis York)