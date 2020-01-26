Moving along

A bobcat makes its way across a field with some concerned on lookers. Rangeley Area. (Jim Knox)
The bobcat was not alone today as this shy little one shows up near by! (Jim Knox)
A black-capped chickadee with an unlimited amount of energy, jumping from tree to tree. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
"Go Green!" they say, as I guess it works for this young deer. Rangeley. (Jim Knox)
This a beautiful adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)
Another adult eagle. (JIm Dwinal)
A young eagle attacking an adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)
Just after young eagle attacked the adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)
This is an eagle about four years old. (Jim Dwinal)
A young eagle getting ready to land on the snow. (Jim Dwinal)
Wilson Lake winter. (Paige Plourde)
Wilson Lake fishing shack. (Paige Plourde)
Sunset tree in Jay. (Paige Plourde)