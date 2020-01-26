Franklin Countys First News

Moving along

Posted by • January 26, 2020 •

A bobcat makes its way across a field with some concerned on lookers. Rangeley Area. (Jim Knox)

The bobcat was not alone today as this shy little one shows up near by! (Jim Knox)

A black-capped chickadee with an unlimited amount of energy, jumping from tree to tree. Wilton. (Jim Knox)

"Go Green!" they say, as I guess it works for this young deer. Rangeley. (Jim Knox)

This a beautiful adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)

Another adult eagle. (JIm Dwinal)

A young eagle attacking an adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)

Just after young eagle attacked the adult eagle. (Jim Dwinal)

This is an eagle about four years old. (Jim Dwinal)

A young eagle getting ready to land on the snow. (Jim Dwinal)

Wilson Lake winter. (Paige Plourde)

Wilson Lake fishing shack. (Paige Plourde)

Sunset tree in Jay. (Paige Plourde)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives