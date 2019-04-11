MPUC approves important certificate for NECEC

AUGUSTA - The Central Maine Power's New England Clean Energy Connect project advanced through an initial permitting process Thursday, with the Maine Public Utilities Commission agreeing to issue the $1 billion project a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.

The project would create a 145-mile, Direct Current transmission line with 1,200 megawatt capacity that would link Canadian hydro power to the New England grid via a converter station in Lewiston. In Franklin County, new corridor would enter northern Franklin County in Beattie Township, passing through Lowelltown and Skinner Township before crossing into Somerset County to the east. When the line reentered Franklin County in Industry at the Starks town line, it would run within the existing transmission corridor through six municipalities: Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay. In total, the project would create 53 miles of new corridor in Maine. In addition to the 145-mile long DC line, there would be 44 miles of AC line improvements in southern Maine, as well as infrastructure installed at the Lewiston station.

One of the first approvals CMP sought was the MPUC certificate, which requires a finding by the three commissioners that the NECEC's benefits to Mainers would outweigh its costs. Last month, MPUC's staff issued an Examiner's Report that recommended the commissioners allow the project to go forward. While that recommendation was made independent to consideration of the February stipulation that included $258 million in incentives over a 40-year period, that stipulation was also accepted.

At a meeting today in Augusta, all three commissioners voted to grant the certificate.

"This project has significant benefits for the people of Maine," Commission Chairman Mark Vannoy said.

Benefits listed by the commissioners include improving the reliability of the electric system, mitigating fuel security concerns and reducing Maine electricity costs. The commissioners also cited the stipulation incentives as benefiting Maine communities and environment. Those benefits outweighed potential impact to scenic and recreational values, commissioners said.

CMP President and CEO Doug Herling welcomed the decision, saying that MPUC had given "due consideration to all perspectives."

"We are thrilled that the Commission has voted in favor of this project. This approval marks a major milestone for the NECEC and for the region’s efforts to secure a future of clean, reliable energy," Herling said as part of a prepared statement released Thursday. "Today’s decision confirms the New England Clean Energy Connect will deliver environmental, economic, energy security, and other benefits for Maine and for consumers throughout New England."

Opponents of the project denounced the ruling, with NO to NECEC Director Sandi Howard saying in a statement that the siding of "corporate utility lobbyists against the clear will of the Maine people" had been anticipated. The MPUC had ignored public comments rejecting the project, towns that had moved to oppose NECEC and state-wide opposition, Howard said.

"Regulators are supposed to protect the interests of Mainers, but it is clear that did not happen at the PUC," Howard said.

MPUC had sided with corporate interests over those of Mainers, Sue Ely, a Staff Attorney at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, said in a statement. The decision understated the damage to the North Woods, the negative impact on local clean energy projects and the project's inability that it would benefit the climate, Ely said.

"At every juncture, Mainers have voiced their overwhelming opposition to this project, and we are confident that they will continue to do so during the multiple permitting processes that still lie ahead for the project," Ely said.

The next regulatory step would be Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Land Use Planning Commission approval. Joint hearings were held earlier this month in Farmington and that process is expected to take several weeks to complete. Federal permitting is also required, and there is a public utility approval process that also must take place in Massachusetts. The project delivery date is in 2022.

Additionally, bills submitted to the Maine State Legislature would impact NECEC if they were passed into law. These include LD 640, which would mandate an analysis of the project's emissions impact as part of the MDEP's approval process, and another bill that would require that towns along the line approve the project locally.