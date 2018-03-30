MSAD 58 board looks at including alpine ski program in budget

PHILLIPS - The Maine School Administrative District 58 board met Thursday night to discuss the district-wide budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. After a discussion centered on reinstating the alpine ski program, the board voted to keep the program and will look at alternatives to help fund it.

The preliminary proposed budget totals $9,253,407, which represents a decrease of 1.266 percent from the current year's budget, is likely to see changes throughout the upcoming budget discussions by the board. One such change is the recent notification of an overall 8.78 percent increase in the cost of insurance, which will add $87,000 to the district's draft budget. Superintendent Susan Pratt said she will be re-running the new insurance figures to gage the impact on the budget in time for the next April 10 meeting.

Board members worked through the first five cost centers at Thursday's meeting, discussing regular instruction, special education, vocational education, other instruction and student and staff support.

After voting to reinsert the alpine ski program back into the athletics department budget, board members are working on fine tuning the numbers with an estimate total of $12,000 to 13,000 cost.

"Our hope is that if we reinsert this into the budget there will be an increase in participation at the middle and high school levels," Pratt said.

Pratt said the number of students participating in the program has increased, but cost can be a major issue for many, as well as transportation. The district will be seeking out grants and other funding sources to help with this step.

Upcoming budget discussions may include staffing adjustments to the regular instruction cost center. Pratt said the board will look at a possible .6 pre k program reduction and the proposed elimination of two elementary positions across district.

The next budget meeting will be held on April 10 at Phillips Elementary School.