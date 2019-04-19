MSAD 58 board sends $9.76 million budget to the voters

PHILLIPS - The Maine School Administrative District 58 school board unanimously approved sending a $9.76 million budget to district voters Thursday evening, with a district-wide meeting scheduled for May 28.

The $9,758,214 budget for fiscal year 2019-20 includes $17,620 for adult education. The K-12 budget, at $9.74 million, would represent an increase of $329,578 in expenditures over the current fiscal year, or 3.5 percent.

The district is picking up an extra $192,000 in state subsidy, up to $3.44 million, with $4.26 million to be raised by the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. Another big component of the district's revenue is the $1.4 million it is projected to receive for student tuition from Carrabassett Valley and the Unorganized Territories.

Locally, the budget would result in $230,000 in additional local assessment - or 5.9 percent - apportioned between the four towns in accordance with their state valuation numbers. Specifically, Avon would see a $38,249 increase in its local assessment, or 7.9 percent; Kingfield would see an increase of $64,210, or 4.1 percent; Phillips would see an increase of $64,750, or 6.6 percent; and Strong would see an increase of $62,959, or 6.2 percent.

In addition to rising health insurance costs and negotiated staff salary increases, the budget includes an additional guidance position at the cost of roughly $65,000, as well as $10,000 to add a couple days of clerical support.

Directors previously opted to utilize a multi-grade class at Strong next year, moving a teacher into a math coach position that will work throughout the district. That decision is budget-neutral, as the individual's salary won't change. Directors did increase the district's contingency from $25,000 to $35,000 in order to be able to cover the cost of an ed tech if one became necessary to help teach that class.

Thursday, directors decided to take the cost of a Kingfield ed tech, supporting a multi-grade classroom in that school, and shift it into contingency as well, effectively matching the plan in Strong.

The budget also includes two new coaching stipends for a cross-country program and a golf program. A donation through the Sugarloaf Junior Golf Program would allow MSAD 58 students to practice at the Sugarloaf course at no cost.

The district-wide budget meeting is May 28 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Abram High School. The board's budget will be presented to those in attendance as a series of cost center recommendations; members of the public will actually set the budget. A validation vote in all four towns will be held on June 11. A 'yes' vote will confirm the budget while a 'no' vote will reject it, effectively restarting the process.

Those attending the May 28 budget meeting will also be presented with information about the Western Maine Regional Service Center. An offshoot of the preexisting Western Maine Education Collaborative, the service center would take on many of WMEC's roles for MSAD 58 and the other nine districts. In joining a service center, MSAD 58 would recoup $33,000 in lost state subsidy. Joining the service center would not impact this year's budget.

Those attending the district budget meeting will vote on whether or not MSAD 58 should join the service center. Superintendent Susan Pratt said that she intends to provide a presentation on the service center, similar to the one she provides for the budget.

In other business, the school board accepted a plan to temporarily reorganize the business office after the business manager, Stephanie Brochu, resigns on May 3. Tiki White, the district's administrative assistant and human resources director, will take over the role of interim business manager, while Catherine Goodwin, who manages account payable, will go to full-time. Pratt will pick up additional duties and effectively serve as her own administrative assistant. This arrangement will begin on May 4 and run until July 1 or earlier, if a new business manager is hired.

The reorganization is expected to be cost-neutral, or potentially slightly less than the previously-budgeted amount, with the savings garnered by not paying for a business manager offsetting the cost of assigning additional duties to White and Goodwin.

Pratt said she had "extreme confidence" in the proposal as a short-term solution, given the quality of the personnel in the business office. The school board accepted the reorganization, thanking the staff members for taking on the extra responsibilities.