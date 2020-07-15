MSAD 58 budget passes

SALEM TOWNSHIP - MSAD 58's proposed $10.35 million budget was approved by the voters of the district's four towns Tuesday, by a combined vote of 587 in faovr to 314 opposed.

Question 1 validated the proposed $10.3 million K-12 budget while Question 2 raised $20,709 for adult education.

Avon

Question 1 - 55 yes, 26 no

Question 2 - 59 yes, 19 no

Kingfield

Question 1 - 263 yes, 52 no

Question 2 - 263 yes, 52 no

Phillips

Question 1 - 107 yes, 101 no

Question 2 - 131 yes, 76 no

Strong

Question 1 - 162 yes, 135 no

Question 2 - 185 yes, 110 no

Total

Question 1 - 587 yes, 314 no

Question 2 - 638 yes, 257 no

The budget represents a 6 percent increase, primarily due to salaries, benefits and contracted services which make up more than 80 percent of the budget. Local tax payers would be looking at a contribution of $4.26 million, which is a decrease of $37,000, or 0.85 percent, from the previous year, due to an increase in state subsidy and the balance forward amount.

The budget includes an increase in hours for the Food Service Director and a new maintenance position.