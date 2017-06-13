Franklin Countys First News

MSAD 58 budget passes with all towns reporting

Posted by • June 13, 2017 •

SALEM - MSAD 58's budget cruised to an easy validation Tuesday evening, receiving overwhelming support with a relatively small number of voters turning out.

The $9.37 million budget was validated by a combined unofficial vote of 194 to 55. Avon cast 19 in favor and 5 opposed, while Kingfield cast 59 in favor and 6 opposed, Phillips cast 58 in favor and 38 opposed, and Strong cast 58 in favor and 26 opposed.

The budget represents an $181,000 or 1.97 percent increase over the current fiscal year. Assuming the current revenue projections remain accurate, the budget would result in a $7,347 increase to local assessments, combining the impact on Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. That would represent an increase of 0.21 percent.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives