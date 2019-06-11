MSAD 58 budget passes

In the MSAD 58 towns Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong, the majority of the voters cast ballots in favor of a $9.74 million budget for K-12 education.

That budget represents an increase of $329,578 in expenditures over the current fiscal year, or 3.5 percent. It is projected to result in $291,000 in additional local assessment, or 7.2 percent, apportioned between the four towns in accordance with their state valuation numbers.

Avon, Kingfield and Strong all passed the budget, while Phillips voted against it, resulting in 111 votes in favor of validating the budget and 68 votes opposed. Turnout was generally low across the district.

All four towns voted to continue holding budget validation referendums.

Question 1 addresses the 2019-20 budget. Question 2, a reoccurring item that appears every three years per state law, asks whether voters wish to continue holding budget validation referendums.

Town results:

Avon - Question 1 - 11 yes, 7 no

Avon - Question 2 - 12 yes, 6 no

Kingfield - Question 1 - 34 yes, 3 no

Kingfield - Question 2 - 31 yes, 6 no

Phillips - Question 1 - 18 yes, 28 no

Phillips - Question 2 - 35 yes, 11 no

Strong - Question 1 - 48 yes, 30 no

Strong - Question 2 - 59 yes, 17 no



Total - Question 1 - 111 yes, 68 no

Total - Question 2 - 137 yes, 40 no