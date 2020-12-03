MSAD 58 reports positive COVID-19 case

STRONG - An individual connected to Strong Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a letter sent from MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders. The letter was sent to staff, students and families on Dec. 2 and announced that all Strong Elementary classes would be conducted remotely for the remainder of the week.

The letter stated that there is a possibility that students and/or other staff members came in contact with the person, and the district has begun the process of contact tracing to alert anyone of potential exposure. Maintenance and custodial staff will be sanitizing the building over the next two days.

For questions contact Principal Brenda Dwiggins by calling 684-3521.